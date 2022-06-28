93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly pointing gun in girlfriend’s face

By Staff Report
Tyler Steven Davis
Tyler Steven Davis

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun in his girlfriend’s face during an altercation at their home.

Tyler Steven Davis, 24, was arrested early Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and carrying a concealed firearm after the altercation at his home at 402 Cierra Oaks Circle.

Davis’ live-in girlfriend of four years said the argument began over her cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said Davis had been “throwing her around” the residence causing her to hit her head “multiple times and damage the walls leaving holes.” He pushed her to the ground and choked her to the point at which she could not breathe and had to kick him off of her. He pointed a black Glock 19 9mm handgun in her face. It had one magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Davis was apprehended a few blocks away. The gun was in his possession and he admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Davis was booked at the Lake County Jailed and released after posting $6,000 bond.

