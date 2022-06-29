I voted against Senate’s gun control bill

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York state’s system that required concealed weapon permit applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” for wanting to conceal carry. Last summer, I signed an amicus brief in support of the two New York residents who sued after being denied a carry license. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the 6-3 majority that “Because the State of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution.”

The next day, I voted against S. 2938, the Senate’s gun control bill. While the bill contains good provisions recognizing the underlying mental health issues behind most of these violent attacks, I am concerned that it does more to chip away at law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights than prevent violent crimes. It authorizes spending to incentivize state actions without sufficient guardrails to ensure Americans’ due process rights are protected. I have, and will, continue to work to identify and tackle the root causes of violent crimes, while making sure that such solutions do not infringe upon those lawfully exercising their Constitutional rights.

In recent years, Florida has improved communication among law enforcement agencies and provided key investments in mental health and school safety. As a result of these actions and federal laws that already exist to harden schools, support mental health care, and require extensive background checks, Florida’s schools, students, and communities have been made safer without eroding the Second Amendment or due process protections.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.