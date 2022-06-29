89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...

Villager won’t be prosecuted in golf ‘etiquette’ altercation that made national headlines

By Meta Minton

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in a golf “etiquette” altercation that made national headlines.

Richard Eric Randell, 76, of the Village of Springdale, was arrested April 29 after the reported attack on a fellow golfer who was transported by ambulance from the De La Vista Executive Golf Course to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He suffered a “swollen contusion on the left side of his face.” When interviewed at the hospital, the man said Randell told him that “if he reported this that he better move,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness said Randell began arguing with the other golfer at Hole #4. The witness said Randell was standing on the green near the hole when the other golfer told him to move. Randell responded that he knew the “etiquette of the game.” The argument intensified and the man “flipped off” Randell who approached the man and threatened that if he did it again he would hit him. The man “flipped off” Randell again and he “used his right hand to hit him,” the report said. The other man fell to the ground, but remained conscious.

The story was first reported by Villages-News.com, but was soon picked up by Fox News and Golf Week, among others.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday the felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 will not be prosecuted due to the fact, the evidence is “legally insufficient to prove guilt,” according to State Attorney William Gladson.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

We should be allowed to face our accusers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says we should be able to face our accusers when it comes to deed compliance in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders why little white crosses are targeted as Trump flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs are ignored.

Abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his opinion on the U.S. Supreme Court and the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos