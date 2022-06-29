93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Warring Lady Lake couple jailed after laundry detergent dumping brawl

By Staff Report
Jesse Allen Rackow
Erica Lyn Marsh
A warring Lady Lake couple was jailed after a brawl in which they allegedly dumped laundry detergent on each other.

Officers were called Sunday to the couple’s home on Shenandoah Avenue.

Erica Lyn Marsh, 41, told officers she had asked 49-year-old Jesse Rackow to vacate the premises but was met with “negative results,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She decided to gather her belongings from the bedroom, but Rackow began to choke her. She grabbed a lamp and hit him in self-defense. He responded by dumping laundry detergent on her.

The Wisconsin native claimed Marsh had first tried to pour laundry detergent on him.

Both were arrested on charges of battery. Both were booked at the Lake County Jail and later released after posting bond.

