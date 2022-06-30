Man flees to hotel rooftop in The Villages after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A man fled through a window to the rooftop of a hotel in The Villages after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman.

Law enforcement responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central where 23-year-old Jimero Lee Von Jackson of Ozark, Ala. pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her. The altercation was witnessed by an out-of-state party over a video call, the report said.

When police attempted to enter the hotel room, Jackson jumped out a window onto a section of the roof. He would not comply with officers’ commands to come down off the roof, so Lake County Fire Rescue was called to the scene with a ladder truck.

Sgt. Charles Gehrsitz, a military veteran who once served in the Secret Service, used the ladder to access the roof and take Jackson into custody. Jackson initially attempted to give officers a false name when he was taken into custody. His true identity was learned after officers found his Alabama identification card.

The gun was found behind the headboard in the hotel room.

Jackson was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, felony battery by strangulation and giving a false name to law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $29,000 bond.