85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...

Morse Boulevard shut down for investigation into serious golf cart accident

By Staff Report

Morse Boulevard was shut down Thursday afternoon for the investigation into a serious golf cart accident.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. at Morse Boulevard and Palo Alto Avenue.

The driver of this golf cart was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Morse Boulevard
The driver of this golf cart was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Morse Boulevard.

A witness at the scene told Villages-News.com that a woman had been traveling alone in a golf cart when she drove into the path of a van. The woman was seriously injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.

Morse Boulevard was blocked off for the investigation into the accident
Morse Boulevard was blocked off for the investigation into the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

A group of Villagers living north of County Road 466 has been pressuring the Sumter County Commission and the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors to take a hard look at safety issues on Morse Boulevard. They have argued that the intermingling of golf carts and vehicles is dangerous – and potentially deadly.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

This is America and we have to stand up for our country

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is urging the American people to “wake up.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos