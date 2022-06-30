Morse Boulevard shut down for investigation into serious golf cart accident

Morse Boulevard was shut down Thursday afternoon for the investigation into a serious golf cart accident.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. at Morse Boulevard and Palo Alto Avenue.

A witness at the scene told Villages-News.com that a woman had been traveling alone in a golf cart when she drove into the path of a van. The woman was seriously injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

A group of Villagers living north of County Road 466 has been pressuring the Sumter County Commission and the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors to take a hard look at safety issues on Morse Boulevard. They have argued that the intermingling of golf carts and vehicles is dangerous – and potentially deadly.