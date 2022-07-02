Driver transported to hospital after vehicle overturns when deer runs into path

A driver was transported to an area hospital after rolling his vehicle when a deer ran into his path on County Road 471 in Sumter County.

The 21-year-old Bushnell man was at the wheel of a black 2001 GMC Yukon at 6:06 a.m. Saturday traveling north of State Road 471, just north of County Road 722 when a deer ran into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Yukon hit the ditch when swerving to avoid the deer. The vehicle overturned onto its left side. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. He was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving.