88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...

Amount of drugs crossing southern border has worsened under Biden

By Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

For too long, the crushing heartbreak felt from losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and the opioids that cause them, have plagued American families.

This epidemic, fueled by the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing illegally over our southern border into our communities, has only grown worse under Joe Biden’s failed open border policies.

Every life taken by an accidental drug overdose is a preventable tragedy and we must do everything in our power to stop them. That’s why I am leading a bipartisan group of my colleagues to introduce the END FENTANYL Act. We must continue to do everything possible to ensure our brave CBP agents, who are on the frontlines of this battle, have every tool needed to fight back, keep these dangerous drugs out of our country and save lives.”

The END FENTANYL Act would:

  • Require the Commissioner of CBP to review and update the Office of Field Operations’ policies and handbooks, as necessary and at least once every three years in order to respond to illegal activity, such as the trafficking of drugs and humans, along the border.
  • Require the Commissioner of CBP to submit a report to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of the Senate and the Committee on Homeland Security of the House of Representatives that summarizes the policy and manual changes every three years.

 U.S. Sen. Rick Scott represents Florida in the United States Senate.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A lesson from 1776 worth remembering

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Colorado shares a lesson from 1776 worth remembering.

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

A woman who has lived in The Villages for a decade, argues that rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Toddler temptation

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, remembers the temptations of a toddler.

Let’s stop stewing about the crosses and focus on bridging political divide

A Village of Bonita resident suggests we need to stop stewing about the little white crosses in The Villages and instead should focus on bridging the political divide.

Villager claims unfair treatment over rock landscaping

A Village of St. Charles resident claims he was mistreated by The Villages over rock landscaping he put down at his property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos