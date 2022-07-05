93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after car hits power pole on Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report
Keysla Sarita Gonzalez Silva
Keysla Sarita Gonzalez Silva

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash on Rolling Acres Road.

Keysla Sarita Gonzalez Silva, 32, of Leesburg, was driving a red 2015 Nissan Sentra at about 11:30 a.m. Friday when her front bumper struck a power pole near Ultimate Granite & Marble at 452 Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gonzalez Silva had trouble standing and kept losing her balance, the report said. She admitted she had been drinking wine since about 3 a.m. She suffered a small scrape on her arm during the crash, but refused medical attention from Lake EMS.

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Thank you for your support

A Villager who recently lost her husband is grateful for the support of the community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos