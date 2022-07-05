DUI suspect arrested after car hits power pole on Rolling Acres Road

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash on Rolling Acres Road.

Keysla Sarita Gonzalez Silva, 32, of Leesburg, was driving a red 2015 Nissan Sentra at about 11:30 a.m. Friday when her front bumper struck a power pole near Ultimate Granite & Marble at 452 Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gonzalez Silva had trouble standing and kept losing her balance, the report said. She admitted she had been drinking wine since about 3 a.m. She suffered a small scrape on her arm during the crash, but refused medical attention from Lake EMS.

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.