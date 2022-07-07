Villager upset about Florida Turnpike noise predicts expansion will worsen problem

A Villager upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike is predicting an upcoming expansion of the roadway will worse the problem.

Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch spoke out on the issue Thursday morning at the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

“I don’t live on the Turnpike, but I can hear the Turnpike,” said Meyer, who led a petition effort which collected the signatures of 200 residents also concerned about the noise from the Turnpike.

Meyer said the Florida Turnpike will be expanded to three lanes, and possibly four lanes. That will worsen the problem.

“Those who don’t think it’s an issue are going to find it is an issue,” Meyer said.

He said the Florida Department of Transportation would not even consider putting up a sound barrier until after the scheduled expansion of the Turnpike. That means any type of barrier wouldn’t be considered until 2032.

“That’s 10 years away,” Meyer said.

He urged the CDD 12 board to stay “ahead of the game.”

However, it was clear that the supervisors have no intention of getting involved in the matter.

Supervisor David Robbins suggested that Meyer contact the office of Congressman Daniel Webster, who serves on the House Transportation Committee. Robbins said that Webster has much more power and influence than the CDD 12 board.

“This is an issue that is much, much larger than this committee,” Robbins said.

CDD 12 Board Chairman Jon Roudabush echoed that sentiment.

“I know the Developer is trying to help. But it’s up to the people who bought the houses,” Roudabush said.

Do you think something should be done to accommodate residents upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]