CDD 3 board ‘aggravated’ that their AAC member won’t attend meetings

Community Development District 3 supervisors are “aggravated” that their representative on the Amenity Authority Committee won’t attend their meetings.

Donna Kempa of the Village of Glenbrook represents CDD 3 on the AAC. Kempa, an active member of the Property Owners Association, won election to the AAC in 2020, defeating fellow candidates Terry Biddle and James Klynman. Biddle is a supervisor on the CDD 3 board. He was appointed to the board in 2018, chosen over Kempa who was also an applicant for that vacant supervisor’s seat.

It was Biddle who originally expressed dissatisfaction that Kempa was not attending CDD 3 board meetings. Former AAC member John Wilcox always attended the CDD 3 meetings.

A letter was sent to Kempa, who responded indicating she frequently works on Fridays, when the CDD 3 board meets. She also reminded the CDD 3 board that it does not have authority over amenity money, which is the purpose of the AAC.

Supervisor Steffan Franklin said he was “aggravated” at what he interpreted as a flippant response from Kempa.

He made a motion to “get rid of” Kempa, however he was reminded that Kempa is an elected official and CDD 3 has no authority to remove her.

“I don’t understand how she represents us,” Franklin said.

In 2014, Kempa won election to the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors. She resigned from the seat in 2015 when she moved out of CDD 6.