Saturday, July 9, 2022
Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

By Staff Report
A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart.

Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.

Ebersole said she left Lake Sumter Landing and forgot to turn on the golf cart’s headlights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The odor of alcohol coming from Ebersole was “overwhelming,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Ebersole said she does not usually drive a golf cart but said she was taking the golf cart home “because her mother was too intoxicated to drive.”

The Rochester, N.Y. native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .136 and .134 blood alcohol content.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Ebersole pleaded no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing her driver’s license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year. She was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

