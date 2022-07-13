Villager arrested after attack over chicken won’t face prosecution

A Villager who was served the wrong type of chicken and allegedly attacked an employee at a senior living facility won’t faced prosecution on a battery charge.

Karen Elaine Linder, 79, wound up spending the night in jail after her arrest on the evening of June 27 in the dining hall of Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A in The Villages.

Linder, who previously lived in the Village of Pennecamp before selling her home in the Azalea Villas in 2017, got into “a disagreement about the type of chicken which she was served and that it was the wrong type,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Linder, who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, was apparently so irate she followed the staffer to the kitchen area and “pushed her with both of her hands.” There were several witnesses who verified the employee’s version of events.

When deputies arrived at Sumter Senior Living, formerly Sumter Grand, the Michigan native was placed in hand restraints and put into the back of a patrol car. She was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of battery. She was released the next afternoon on her own recognizance.

Last week, the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case. In the announcement, the prosecutor’s office said that the “case does not warrant prosecution.”