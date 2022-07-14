Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market.

Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has been a joint venture for 14 years between the Town of Lady Lake and the chamber, according to a report from Lady Lake Town Manager William Lawrence.

Originally, it was hoped the market would continue through Aug. 16, however the third-party operator decided to end the weekly event as of Tuesday.

That means the Lady Lake Farmer’s Market will likely be on hiatus until February.