Friday, July 15, 2022
Official warns of huge ‘anxiety’ over upcoming vote on independent fire district

By Meta Minton

An official is warning there is a “huge amount of anxiety” among residents about an upcoming vote over the establishment of an independent fire district in The Villages.

Community Development District 5 Supervisor Reed Panos raised the issue Friday morning and suggested that a public forum could help alleviate residents’ concerns and confusion.

Panos, who is a candidate for the Sumter County Commission, called for a public forum prior to the Nov. 8 vote on the referendum.

Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson said there has already been “significant outreach” to residents, with District Manager Kenny Blocker and Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department speaking to numerous clubs and organizations in The Villages. She also said the District has “met the requirement” of providing notice to residents by buying legal advertisements in The Villages Daily Sun.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow concurred with Panos about his suggestion for the public forum.

“I’ve gotten a ton of questions. I think it would be wise to have a public forum. Doing it for clubs doesn’t cut it. We need to get the information out to residents. Residents have a right to ask the questions. We are talking about millions and millions of dollars. It affects every resident,” Kadow said.

The independent district would provide fire and ambulance services to the Sumter County portion of The Villages. The district will have mutual aid agreements with fire and ambulance providers in Lake and Marion counties. The Villages fire department is expected to begin providing ambulance service Oct. 1. 

