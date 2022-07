To the Editor:

Let me get this straight. This woman/man (who knows?) broke the law in Russia after putting down the United States. Now she wants the government to help her get released.

Well Buttercup, too bad She wants to have the U.S. trade her for a Russian spy who has killed Americans? Now that’s rich. Stay right where you are, if you’re lucky you can get shipped to beautiful Siberia for the upcoming winter. You need to learn the Russian national anthem.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill