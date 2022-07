Community Development District 8 will host an upcoming question-and-answer session on Community Standards and deed restrictions.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at FishHawk Recreation Center.

CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry will host the event. Residents of CDD 8 are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to this open forum.

Supervisor McMurry can be reached at [email protected]