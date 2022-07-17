SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch As Seen From The Village Of Belvedere

Check out this view of Sunday morning’s SpaceX Falcon 9 launch as seen from the Village of Belvedere. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
