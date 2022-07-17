Village of Piedmont resident’s artwork to be shown in exhibits in Florida and Georgia

Nancy Dias was thrilled to learn she was accepted into two state exhibitions in the same week.

Dias, a Village of Piedmont resident, was accepted into the nationally recognized Florida Watercolor Society 2022 51st Annual Exhibition by Juror Mark Mehaffey for her painting Endeavor. The show will run from Sept. 4 to Nov. 14 at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. FWS is the largest state watercolor organization in the USA.

Her second acceptance came two days later when she was notified her painting Awakening was juried into the GWS Georgia WC Society’s Member Show by Juror Lynn Pratt. The entry earned Dias Signature Member status in GWS. She also is a Signature Member in Florida WC, Tallahassee WC and Acrylic Painters -USA. The show will run from Aug. 11 to Oct. 1 at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center at 514 Green Street NE, Gainesville, Ga.