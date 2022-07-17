88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 17, 2022
type here...

Village of Piedmont resident’s artwork to be shown in exhibits in Florida and Georgia

By Staff Report
Nancy Dias created this piece called 22Awakening.22
Nancy Dias created this piece called “Awakening.”

Nancy Dias was thrilled to learn she was accepted into two state exhibitions in the same week.

Dias, a Village of Piedmont resident, was accepted into the nationally recognized Florida Watercolor Society 2022 51st Annual Exhibition by Juror Mark Mehaffey for her painting Endeavor. The show will run from Sept. 4 to Nov. 14 at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. FWS is the largest state watercolor organization in the USA.

 Her second acceptance came two days later when she was notified her painting Awakening was juried into the GWS Georgia WC Society’s Member Show by Juror Lynn Pratt. The entry earned Dias Signature Member status in GWS. She also is a Signature Member in Florida WC, Tallahassee WC and Acrylic Painters -USA. The show will run from Aug. 11 to Oct. 1 at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center at 514 Green Street NE, Gainesville, Ga.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tucker Carlson and promoting fear

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to another letter writer’s allegation about FOX News personality Tucker Carlson.

The court will hear the truth about me and Miss Piggy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is predicting victory in his upcoming trial in an incident with his political nemesis.

President Biden consistently gets it wrong

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about President Biden, going hat in hand, to Saudi Arabia.

Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to political opponents

A Village of Charlotte resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to its political opponents. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hopefully Villager knows a little bit more about golf etiquette

A Village of Chatham reader reflects on the Villager who was arrested, but won’t be prosecuted, in brawl over golf etiquette. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos