Monday, July 18, 2022
Former VHS football player found hiding in closet after deputies investigate report of gun

By Staff Report
Nigel Kashad Barker
Nigel Kashad Barker

A former Villages High School football player wanted on a warrant was found hiding in a closet under a pile of clothing.

Nigel Kashad Barker, 28, was being held without bond following his arrest early Saturday morning by  Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Barker was being sought on a Marion County warrant charging him with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. The warrant had been issued April 29.

Law enforcement received a report that Barker was in the front yard of a home in Oxford waving a firearm. When deputies arrived at the scene, Barker ran into a residence and locked the door behind him. The homeowner gave deputies permission to search the home and they found Barker in a bedroom closet, hiding under a pile of clothes.

Nigel Kashad Barker, right, played running back and cornerback for The Villages High School and in May 2011 was lauded by the Orlando Sentinel as one of the top players on the Buffalo squad.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Barker is no stranger to the Central Florida legal system, having been arrested multiple times by several different law enforcement agencies since his days of playing running back and cornerback at VHS came to an end following the 2011 football season.

