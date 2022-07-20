CDD 2 question-and-answer session will be held Tuesday evening

Community Development District 2 residents are invited to a question-and-answer session to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at El Santiago Recreation Center. The event will be hosted by Supervisor Tom Swiers.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 2.

For more information: Call District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230; or send an Email to: [email protected] or [email protected]

