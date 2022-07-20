Sheran Lynn Sadler, 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 12, 2022 at 6:15pm at Estelle’s House Hospice, Ocala Fl. Sheran was surrounded by family and a dear friend at the time of her passing. Sheran was born on May 20, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph Zaworski and Rosalie Powell. She was raised from a young age by her paternal grandparents Frank and Marie Zaworski.

Sheran was a woman of great faith and moral values, independent to a fault at times, and a trusted and loyal friend to all. These were the strengths she lived her life by and that enabled her to deal with the good and difficult times throughout her life. Sheran loved to go to the beach, to bake, dance, play cards, play Trivia, read, and most of all shop, especially with her dear friend Dara Shank. She loved to share time with her family and friends both near and far. She was an active member of St Marks Catholic Church and Womens Guild and an active member of the The Cottages of Summerchase Community where she lived. Sheran was introduced to The Villages by her Aunt “Bert” and Uncle “Bill” Carouge who were residents until 2015.

Sheran is survived by her cousins, M. Kevin Carouge (Laurie), W. Scot Carouge (Jackie), David P Carouge (Kelley), Joyce Muir, Warren Zaworski, her life-long friend Mary Kuschatka, and many dear friends in The Villages.

Sheran was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bryan Sadler, her Parents, Grandparents, and many Aunts and Uncles.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday August 11th 10:00am at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church Chapel, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. Sheran will be buried with her son Christopher in the St. Ignatius Church Cemetery, Hickory/Forest Hills, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or The American Cancer Society.