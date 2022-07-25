Ret. MSG Eugene Joseph Cassidy of Lady Lake Fl passed away on Thursday July 14th, 2022 with his Wife by his side at the age of 80. He was born on August 21, 1941 in Oxbow, Me to Laurence Cassidy Sr and Hazel (Belanger) Cassidy Martin. He spent his youth in Maine picking potatoes till the family moved to Chelsea, Massachusetts where he graduated from high school in 1960. He joined the Army and proudly served 28 years, retiring in 1989 from the Army National Guard. He graduated from Quincy College in Boston with a degree in Business Management in 1989.

Eugene worked for the Army Guard as a civilian. He left to Own and operate Teds Diner in Milford MA from 1977 to 1983. He moved to Cape Cod and worked there as Hotel security at New Seabury, Maintenance for Onset Computers, and Finally a courier picking up blood and urine samples from Veterinarians. He retired and moved to Florida in 2009.

He was the budget and Finance Officer for the Waquoit Congregational church in Falmouth Ma. He was active in the American Legion in Sandwich Ma. He was a member of Amvets Post 2006, Leesburg Fl where he served as 1st Vice and commander of the Honor Guard. He was the commander of District 12 Amvets for 2 years. He was a member of American Legion 219 Fruitland Park Fl

He was preceded in death by His Father in 1967, His Step dad Ernest Martin in 1984, His Grandmother Elise Gagnon Bushey in 1995, His Mother in 2011, His Mother In Law Dorothy Colbath in 2010 and his First Wife Marjorie York in 2021.

He is survived by his Wife Judith Colbath Cassidy, Her Father Alfred Colbath. 6 Children Timothy Cassidy and wife Janet of Auburn me, Cathleen Sinclair and husband Rick of Bangor Me, Christine Littizzio and husband Alan of Fruitland park FL, Pauline Cassidy of Lewiston Me, Nancy George and partner Lyndon Rogers of Harrison Me, Eugene Cassidy Jr and partner Mary Nieuwport of Auburn Me. Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren, many nieces and Nephews and Some real close cousins. Gene was the oldest of 6 siblings and leaves behind Sister Marie Chouinard and husband Don of Eagle Lake Me, Brother Laurence Jr and wife Odette of N fort Meyers FL, brother David and his wife Sheila of Raynham Ma, sister Linda Docekal and husband Steve of Glenburn Me and Brother Thomas and wife Linda of Sabattus Me. His brother in Law Keith Colbath and wife Hap of Bennington VT, Sister law Janet Hart and husband Edward of Ashland Ma. He also Leaves is best friend of 71 Years Harold Pothier of LADY lAKE fl.

He will be remembered as a Dedicated and generous Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, cousin and friend. And mentor to several National guardsmen.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending a reunion a week prior to his death, A celebration of life as we now think of this week. He loved to Fish and Clam On Cape Cod, He loved to tinker and fix things. He enjoyed traveling and survived a 75 day road trip in the car with his wife across the US visiting all 48 of the continental states in 2015. He loved the Beach and the Mountains and had many friends at Riverside Campground in Cruso, NC off the blueridge Parkway.

The family would like to thank Dr Novis and Dr Saluck for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

In Keeping with his request there will not be any formal services. There will be a private celebration of his life next year on Cape Cod with Family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to Donations may be made to Ladies Auxiliary 2006. Americanism Fund. 500 N canal st Leesburg Fl 34748.