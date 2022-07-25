Intoxicated woman arrested after allegedly biting boyfriend at Wawa

An intoxicated woman was arrested after allegedly biting her boyfriend at Wawa.

Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the man reported that his live-in girlfriend, 28-year-old Lorraine Marie Laskey of Ocala, was intoxicated and was insisting on driving a vehicle from the parking lot of the Wawa convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

The man said he was “pleading” with Laskey not to drive, but “she became physical with him, biting him on the arm. He had suffered a “purple bite mark” on the upper right arm as well as “red and purple bruises on his upper, left leg,” according to the arrest report. A review of surveillance from Wawa showed Laskey, who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120, “aggressively” approaching the man and “swinging her arms and fists” at him.

Laskey was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.