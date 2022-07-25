Loomer feeling confident in GOP challenge to Congressman Webster

Congressional candidate Laura Loomer held an event Monday afternoon in Wildwood.

Loomer, who is challenging incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster, held a meet and greet at The Oaks restaurant at Continental Country Club.

Loomer, who bills herself as an America First candidate, has emerged as a formidable opponent to Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. She has been raising more money than the incumbent Congressman.

“We have continued to out-fundraise him all four fundraising quarters in a row, we have raised over $100,000 more money than he has, as a sitting incumbent with all the resources in the world available to him,” Loomer said.

Loomer feels very confident in facing up against Webster in the upcoming GOP primary on Aug. 23.

“The momentum and energy is definitely in support of my congressional campaign against RHINO incumbent Daniel Webster,” Loomer said.

“I do believe the constituents in District 11 are hungry for new leadership and they want fighters, they don’t want any more career politician RHINOs, and I do believe that people will turn out and vote for me on Aug. 23 rd and elect me to be their next Congresswoman.”

Loomer says it feels great to have support from citizens in this district. She says they have been welcoming and receptive to her platform even though it can be hard to gain support against an incumbent.