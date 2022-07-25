My experience at The Villages hospital was positive

To the Editor:

I feel I should reply to Ms. Gizzi’s comments about care at The Villages hospital. I recently was taken by ambulance because of a fractured femur and I received excellent care. To be totally objective my experience in the emergency area could have been much better but once that 6-hour wait was over my treatment improved many fold. I had surgery and after a short adjustment time I was discharged and immediately admitted to the Acute Rehab Hospital. The PT and OT I received was administered multiple times each day of my 3-plus week stay. I was also seen by a physician every morning and each Monday I had meeting where I received an evaluation of my progress. I am very satisfied that it went to The Villages hospital and Acute Rehab Hospital.

Dennis Krueger

Village of Largo