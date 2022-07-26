A school supply drive will be held this week in The Villages.

Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, will be leading the effort at the following dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at picnic pavilions at:

Wednesday, July 27 – Lake Miona Recreation Center

Thursday, July 28 – Eisenhower Recreation Center

Friday, July 29 – Everglades Recreation Center

This supply drive benefits all the traditional public schools in Sumter County and monetary contributions are divided up equally between these same schools.

Flyer with School Supplies requested available on: www.supplydriveforstudents.com. Or call: Sally Moss at (352) 445-4120