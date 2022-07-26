92 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...

School supply drive will be held this week in The Villages

By Staff Report

A school supply drive will be held this week in The Villages.

Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, will be leading the effort at the following dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at picnic pavilions at:

Wednesday, July 27 – Lake Miona Recreation Center

Thursday, July 28 – Eisenhower Recreation Center

Friday, July 29 – Everglades Recreation Center

This supply drive benefits all the traditional public schools in Sumter County and monetary contributions are divided up equally between these same schools.
Flyer with School Supplies requested available on: www.supplydriveforstudents.com. Or call: Sally Moss at (352) 445-4120

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Getting what we deserve

A Village of Pennecamp resident complains that we are getting what we deserve when we choose our “leaders.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why do we need this guy Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks why America needs Trump.

The Developer will control the money going into the new fire district

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, advises residents to vote against the upcoming fire district referendum because he fears the money will be under the control of the Developer of The Villages.

My experience at The Villages hospital was positive

A Village of Largo resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about care received at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

A Village of Summerhill resident says it’s about time that Gil Hodges made it into the Hall of Fame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos