92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...

Fruitland Park woman arrested after crack pipe found in her bra

By Staff Report
Lisa Michelle Edwards
Lisa Michelle Edwards

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge after a crack pipe was found in her bra.

Lisa Michelle Edwards, 51, who lives at 5403 Old Hickory Lane, was a passenger in a vehicle that was caught traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 468 at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Edwards was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a black scale. In addition, a crack pipe was found in her bra.

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Rudolph McCray of Leesburg, was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Former President Trump is an embarrassment to the GOP

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he is no longer a contributor to former President Trump’s campaign. Read why.

Gary Morse was attentive to all the ‘little things’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the late Gary Morse was attentive to all the “little things” that made The Villages so special.

Buck O’Neil should have been named to Baseball Hall of Fame years ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident writes that a great baseball player should have been honored with a place in the Hall of Fame much sooner.

Getting what we deserve

A Village of Pennecamp resident complains that we are getting what we deserve when we choose our “leaders.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why do we need this guy Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks why America needs Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos