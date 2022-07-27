Fruitland Park woman arrested after crack pipe found in her bra

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge after a crack pipe was found in her bra.

Lisa Michelle Edwards, 51, who lives at 5403 Old Hickory Lane, was a passenger in a vehicle that was caught traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 468 at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Edwards was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a black scale. In addition, a crack pipe was found in her bra.

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Rudolph McCray of Leesburg, was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.