School Board member Sally Moss kicks off supply drive in The Villages

A school supply drive has been launched this week to help Sumter County students succeed in their educational endeavors.

Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss put together the event to try to get donations of school supplies so it can help students and teachers in the whole county get what they need to learn.

“Our schools, parents, and students need all the help they can get, and the school board gives as much as we can, but I said I wanted to start this and I did,” said the Village of Virginia Trace resident.

The supplies needed are spiral notebooks, pencils, highlighters, three-ring binders, earbuds, etc. Special items are also needed such as backpacks, disinfectant wipes, Ziploc bags, feminine hygiene products, deodorant (male and female), and refillable water bottles.

Supplies will be headed to each school in Sumter County.

Monetary donations are welcome, too. Checks should be made payable to Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation.

The school drive will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the picnic pavilions this week:

Thursday, July 28 – Eisenhower Recreation Center

Friday, July 29 – Everglades Recreation Center