90.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...

Spruce Creek South man found to have methamphetamine tucked in wallet

By Staff Report
Matthew Troy Goff
Matthew Troy Goff

A Spruce Creek South man was found to have methamphetamine tucked in his wallet after an arrest for driving on a suspended license.

Matthew Troy Goff, 62, was driving a white Chevrolet S10 on Saturday when he was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was aware that Goff has a suspended license. Goff had been driving on U.S. Hwy. 441, but turned down a dirt road in an apparent attempt to elude the deputy. He finally pulled over at 16963 SE 104th Terrace. Goff admitted he did not stop because he knew his driver’s license is suspended.

He had a hypodermic needle in his pocket and a search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe and a scale hidden in the driver’s side door pocket. When Goff was being booked at the jail, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found in his wallet.

He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Getting what we deserve

A Village of Pennecamp resident complains that we are getting what we deserve when we choose our “leaders.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why do we need this guy Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks why America needs Trump.

The Developer will control the money going into the new fire district

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, advises residents to vote against the upcoming fire district referendum because he fears the money will be under the control of the Developer of The Villages.

My experience at The Villages hospital was positive

A Village of Largo resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about care received at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

A Village of Summerhill resident says it’s about time that Gil Hodges made it into the Hall of Fame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos