Spruce Creek South man found to have methamphetamine tucked in wallet

A Spruce Creek South man was found to have methamphetamine tucked in his wallet after an arrest for driving on a suspended license.

Matthew Troy Goff, 62, was driving a white Chevrolet S10 on Saturday when he was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was aware that Goff has a suspended license. Goff had been driving on U.S. Hwy. 441, but turned down a dirt road in an apparent attempt to elude the deputy. He finally pulled over at 16963 SE 104th Terrace. Goff admitted he did not stop because he knew his driver’s license is suspended.

He had a hypodermic needle in his pocket and a search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe and a scale hidden in the driver’s side door pocket. When Goff was being booked at the jail, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found in his wallet.

He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.