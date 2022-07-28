‘Leave it to Beaver’ reruns this weekend to pay tribute to actor who played Wally Cleaver

Tony Dow will forever be remembered as big brother Wally– Beaver Cleaver’s guide, protector and best buddy in a coming of age Baby Boomer odyssey.

Tony Dow, who played Wally on “Leave It To Beaver,” died Wednesday at 77. For Beaver Cleaver —and a generation that came of age with television — Wally Cleaver was the consummate big brother.

“He was not only my brother on TV but, in many ways, in life as well,” Jerry Mathers, 74, who played Beaver, told Fox News Digital. “Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled.

“He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere and humble man that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together for 65 years. Tony was so grateful for all the love and support from our fans across the world.”

The MeTV network will honor Tony Dow on Sunday, July 31, airing “Beaver” episodes from noon until 5 p.m.

Post-World War II Baby Boomers grew up in a far different media age. It was prehistoric, compared to these digital times.

“Beaver” ran from 1957 until 1963. Back then, there were only three national television networks, in a world without cell phones, streaming, and web-sites, YouTube or even VCRs.

It you missed a show in the old days, you had to wait for reruns. And “Leave It To Beaver” has been shown on reruns for the past 60 years and is still going strong.

The reason is simple: “Beaver” looks at the world from a kid’s viewpoint, and the cast made it real. It was a challenge being a kid in 1960, and it still is today.

Beaver Cleaver struggled to get by in an adult universe dominated by rules set by parents and teachers. Ward (Hugh Beaumont) and June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley) were the parents who guided Beaver through the pitfalls of adolescence.

Teachers like Miss Landers (Sue Randall) taught him lessons of life while old-timer Gus the Fireman (Burt Mustin) provided a philosophical perspective to a complicated world.

There were also shady characters and dubious friends like Eddie Haskell (Ken Osmond), Lumpy (Frank Bank) and Larry Mondello (Rusty Stevens) .

But none compared to Wally, Beaver’s guide, companion and blood brother on the journey to adulthood from the 1950s to the ‘60s.

Dow perfectly played the role. He was everything Beaver aspired to be: athletic, handsome, tough, smart and wise.

Wally wasn’t perfect. His best friend, for some strange reason, was the obnoxious and devious Eddie Haskell, played with zestful whimsy by the late Ken Osmond.

But, no matter how bad the situation was, or how much trouble Beaver got into, Wally was always there to help. Wally, it seemed, could conquer any obstacle and lead the ideal life.

It wasn’t the same off camera.

When “Beaver” went off the air in 1963, Dow was all of 17 and suddenly out of the spotlight.

“Dow lived in the shadow of his adolescent stardom and was dogged by feelings of depression,” CBS News reported in a Sunday Morning feature.

“From the time I was 11 or 12, I was being told what to do…I didn’t have control of my life,” Dow told CBS. “I didn’t think Wally (would define me) but it did. I was going to have to live with Wally for the rest of my life.

“I thought: this isn’t fair. I’d like to do some other stuff. It’s sad to be famous at 12 years old. You grow up to be a real person and nothing is happening for you.”

That’s when depression set in.

“Anger, if it’s untreated, turns to depression,” Dow told CBS. “Depression is a very powerful thing.”

Lauren Shulkind Dow, his wife for four decades, is also an artist. She helped him deal with that depression and encouraged his artistic creativity.

“I’m very proud about him dealing with it (depression) and sharing it with others,” she told CBS.

When asked if there’s a lot of Wally in Dow, his wife replied: “I think there’s a lot of Tony in the character.”

Dow more than survived his bout with depression. He became a noted sculptor, and gained artistic appreciation for his work. He also found work as a television producer, actor and director.

There was a lot more to Tony Dow than Wally but he had to come to terms with his past and the role that made him famous. He told CBS it happened when he turned 40.

“At 40, I realized how great the show was; how appreciative I should be for being in that show.”

That will always be a part of Tony Dow and the generation that grew up with him.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.