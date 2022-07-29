94.8 F
Friday, July 29, 2022
Ex-convict arrested with stolen pickup at Wawa in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
An ex-convict was arrested with a stolen pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol Wednesday night near the convenience store and gas station at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 when he spotted the 1999 Dodge Ram truck with a bent bumper. The vehicle had been reported as stolen. The deputy also spotted 50-year-old Jason Daniel Taylor of Tavares who fled on foot after the deputy used his squad car to block in the stolen truck.

Taylor was apprehended after a short foot chase.

A glass smoking device was found tucked in the door of the pickup.

A check revealed Taylor had been released in September from prison after serving time on a charge of trafficking in stolen property.

Taylor was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

