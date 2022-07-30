Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee

An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sumter County Sheriff Detectives are currently following leads and speaking with witnesses. Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident to come forward and give a statement. A person involved has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety stemming from this incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).