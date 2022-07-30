94.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 30, 2022
type here...

Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee

By Staff Report
Shaun Farkus
Shaun Farkus

An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sumter County Sheriff Detectives are currently following leads and speaking with witnesses. Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident to come forward and give a statement. A person involved has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety stemming from this incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop complaining about the Morse family

A Village of Mallory Square resident is very happy about living in The Villages and encourages fellow residents to stop complaining about the Morse family. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a terrible situation in which a dog was brought to Spanish Springs Town Square despite the extremely uncomfortable heat.

Roofing scams in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager warns of a reinfestation of unscrupulous roofers.

Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, who recently wrote about lack of care received at UF-Health The Villages Hospital, responds to a critic of her recent Letter to the Editor.

Some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos