87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 31, 2022
type here...

First conventional COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 18-up

By Gabe Mirkin
Dr. Gabe Mirkin

The U.S. Food and Drug administration and CDC have authorized the Novavax vaccine as the first conventional COVID-19 vaccine (New York Times, July 20, 2022). The U.S. government has purchased 3.2 million doses of the vaccine so far.

The newly-approved Novavax vaccine uses the same type of technology that was used in the U.S. for previous vaccines such as flu, whooping cough, hepatitis B and shingles. It combines harmless proteins from the COVID-19 virus with an adjuvant that augments a person’s immunity to fight off the virus. Studies in the U.S., Britain and Mexico have reported that the Novovax vaccine produces protective antibodies against the Omicron-BA.5 virus, the most-common COVID-19 virus in the U.S. today.

The previous Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines based on an entirely new technology developed since the start of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 80 percent of U.S. adults have received two injections of the messenger RNA vaccines and 51 percent have received one or more booster doses. However, 26 to 37 million adults have not received a single dose of these messenger RNA vaccines.

So far, research has shown that the messenger RNA vaccines appear to be safe, but there is a minority of people who feel that we have not waited long enough to find out if there is any long-term harm from the messenger RNA vaccines. Hopefully, the new Novavax vaccine will encourage these people to be vaccinated.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop complaining about the Morse family

A Village of Mallory Square resident is very happy about living in The Villages and encourages fellow residents to stop complaining about the Morse family. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a terrible situation in which a dog was brought to Spanish Springs Town Square despite the extremely uncomfortable heat.

Roofing scams in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager warns of a reinfestation of unscrupulous roofers.

Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, who recently wrote about lack of care received at UF-Health The Villages Hospital, responds to a critic of her recent Letter to the Editor.

Some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos