Sunday, July 31, 2022
Villager Marsha Shearer wins Florida Authors’ Gold Medal for book about Trump

By Staff Report
Marsha Shearer

Former columnist for Villages-News.com and now frequent contributor, Marsha Shearer, has won the prestigious Gold Medal for her book America in Crisis: Essays on the Failed Presidency of Donald J. Trump. Shearer accepted the President’s award Saturday from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association at a ceremony in Orlando.

The book, written in real time over a three year period, details the Trump presidency beginning prior to the 2016 election and ends as Congress considers Articles of Impeachment.

“This is the only book about the Trump presidency that provides a chronological record of events many would like to forget—but to do so tempts repetition by the next Trump wannabe,” said Shearer.

To cite a few comments from reviewers: “vivid, insightful essays by a clearly gifted writer;” “…writes with clarity and wit;” “Even if politics is not your thing, read this. You’ll be wiser for it;” “These essays set a high bar for analyses of the Trump years;” “crisp, well-written commentary,” “…sorely needed to be written and is a riveting must-read.”

The book is available on Amazon: https://amzn.to/39ki7cS

