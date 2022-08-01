Man who had been drinking banned from Miller’s Ale House after alleged altercation

A man who had been drinking has been banned from Miller’s Ale House after an alleged altercation.

William Hernandez Fallas, 53, of Summerfield, had been causing a disturbance when he attempted to fight another man on Friday night at the entrance to the restaurant at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to put Fallas down on a bench, but he “continued to yell and tried to re-engage” the other man. The other man refused to press charges, however restaurant employees said they wanted Fallas banned from the eatery. Fallas was ordered to leave, but refused to do so.

Officers arrested the native of Costa Rica on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.