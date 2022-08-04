Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.

“The overwhelming aroma of alcohol was emitting from Russell’s person,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Russell later admitted he had consumed six shots of gin and a “couple of beers,” the report said. He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A computer check revealed his license was suspended in 2018.

Russell was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He also received a verbal warning for driving an unregistered vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.