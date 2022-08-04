New Hilton brand hotel now open off County Road 466A in Wildwood

Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s All Suites portfolio, has announced the official opening of its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages – the area’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel. The hotel offers pet-friendly and eco-friendly accommodations.

Boasting 96 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites across four floors, each guest suite features a kitchen equipped with a microwave, coffee maker, full-size refrigerator, as well as assorted cookware and dishware encouraging in-room food preparation and storage.

In addition to practical and eco-friendly accommodations, Home2 Suites Wildwood-The Villages supplies guests with a plethora of unique communal spaces that inspire connection, creativity and the feeling of home. Guests can unwind in the hotel’s expansive lobby area, The Oasis, outfitted with flatscreen televisions, collaboration and individual workspaces, as well as a variety of modular furniture pieces which guests can reconfigure to fit their needs. Housed within The Oasis is the brand’s Inspired Table, a communal eating space where complimentary hot breakfast is served each morning, the Home2 MKT, an in-house market stocked with grab-and-go snacks and beverages, as well as a 24-hour business center, providing convenient access to computers, wireless printers and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The brand’s signature 24-hour combined fitness and laundry center, Spin2 Cycle, is located just off of the lobby, perfect for travelers who wish to multitask and stick to their at-home routines. Venturing outside, guests can soak up the Florida sunshine at the hotel’s eco-friendly saline pool and inviting patio adorned with comfortable outdoor lounge furniture, fire pits, grills, and attractive landscaping with Florida native plants to help minimize water usage and irrigation needs.

The hotel was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group. Base4 served as the architect for the project with Wichman Construction handling construction. McKibbon Hospitality manages and operates the hotel, having appointed James House as general manager and Kyle Knapp as director of sales.

“We are pleased to officially introduce Home2 Suites Wildwood-The Villages, providing an all-new attractive extended-stay lodging option for travelers seeking a customizable and comfortable stay,” said Punit Shah, chief executive officer of Liberty Group. “Watching this project come to life and contributing to Wildwood and The Villages’ continued growth and development has been extremely rewarding, and we look forward to a successful future serving this thriving community.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages is located at 7555 Penrose Place at the Beaumont Development.