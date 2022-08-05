91.3 F
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash

By Staff Report
Angela Johnson
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident.

Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.

She was transported to the Leesburg Police Department for booking and while there, Johnson “continued to have several mood swings and would scream and act violent, then revert to pleading for freedom.” She attempted to throw her shoes across the booking room. She pulled away from officers who tried to restrain her.

Johnson provided breath samples that registered .235 and .237 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

