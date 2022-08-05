Valerie Gail Juno

Valerie Gail (Ingalls) Juno of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Rockaway New Jersey, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 peacefully at home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and Kenneth Ingalls; as well as her daughter, Nancie Moyer. Val is survived by her sister, Marilynn Maguire (Charles-dec.); her brother, Kenneth Ingalls (Marie); and her daughters, Joyce Walker and Sandra Juno. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kara Cron (Mark), Daniel Parker, Michael Walker (Jennifer), Douglas Juno (Angelina), Brian Parker; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emelia and Reagan. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Valerie was born on February 10, 1939, to parents, Nan and Kenneth Ingalls of Kearny, New Jersey. As a girl, Val enjoyed playing with her siblings, singing, playing accordion, playing cards and eventually took up a hobby bowling. In High School, she was on the Twirling team. She graduated from North Arlington High School in 1957.

One of her fondest memories as a young girl was helping her father build the family cabin at Tabor Lake. The Ingalls family is one of the original families at Tabor Lake. Val was 11 years old when she helped her father build the cabin which her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren still enjoy to this day. She was thrilled to know that her family enjoys the lake as much as she did growing up.

Val raised three beautiful daughters the eldest Joyce, followed by Nancie, and the youngest Sandra. Family was very important to Valerie and she loved all of her daughters tremendously.

In her early career, Val worked for The New York Times. After that, she enjoyed a long career with Bear Stearns where she rose to the ranks of Senior Vice President in the Whippany Branch before retiring and eventually moving down to The Villages in Florida to enjoy her retirement.

Val loved dogs and the companionship that they provided and had several throughout her life that left a lasting impression. Missy, Shane, Sheena, Skip, and most recently Sammie were all beloved pets to Val and she loved each one of them dearly.

In her later years, Val enjoyed her retirement in The Villages, while still spending her summers at Tabor Lake. At The Villages, she was very involved in the community and gained so many new friends! She was an active member and Greeter at St. George’s Episcopal church. She was an Executive Board Member for The Dollars for Scholars Club. She enjoyed Dominos and playing cards- Mexican Train and Bunco were two of her favorites.

Val loved everyone and those who are lucky to know her loved her in return. We now send her off with prayers and peace to her eternal resting place in Heaven.

Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Sunday, August 7 at Saint Gregory’s church in Parsippany. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of Flowers, donations are appreciated in Val’s honor to the COPD foundation at www.copdfoundation.org or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.