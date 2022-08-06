CDD 4 board chairman to host question-and-answer session at Mulberry Grove

The chairman of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors will host a question-and-answer session Tuesday evening at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Jim Murphy has served on the CDD 4 board since 2005. He will host the question-and-answer session set for 7 to 9 p.m.

The purpose of the informal meeting is to provide all residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors. CDD 4 has been holding these sessions for nearly five years, and other CDDs have followed the example as a method of reaching out to residents.

For more information, contact Supervisor Don Deakin at (352) 750-5395 or send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected]