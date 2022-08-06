PWAC set to appoint new chairman after Wiley’s departure for county commission

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will choose a new chairman after the departure of Don Wiley, who is now serving on the Sumter County Commission.

Wiley resigned earlier this year from his supervisor’s seat in Community Development District 10 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to a seat on the county commission. Wiley had represented CDD 10 on PWAC.

PWAC, which includes representation from CDDs 5 through 12 and the Brownwood Community Development District, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.