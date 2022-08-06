Villagers for Trump to hear from ‘alternative’ to Black Lives Matter

The Villagers for Trump Club will meet Tuesday evening and hear from an “alternative” to Black Lives Matter.

Villagers for Trump will meet at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the program will start at 6:15 p.m.

Featured speakers will be the co-founders of Every Black Life Matters (EBLM), Neil Mammen and Kevin McGarry who will speak on “the alternative to Black Lives Matter, pointing to how facts of injustice to some, proliferate injustice to all.” EBLM is an “educational rather than an activist organization.” A question-and-answer session will follow their presentation.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and sign up to volunteer for early voting campaigning. Campaign signs and gear will be available, some free or for donations. Light refreshments. Free admission, but donations accepted.