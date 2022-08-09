90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...

Lake Panasoffkee woman seriously injured in crash on State Road 44

By Staff Report

A Lake Panasoffkee woman was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The 64-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 6:42 a.m. heading westbound on State Road 44 east of County Road 247 near Rutland when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her truck rotated to the center median, overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The report noted the woman had been wearing her seatbelt.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Morse family should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident makes the case that the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says it’s apparent that residents don’t have a say when it comes to the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a Villager should be allowed to keep a mural which had been painted on her garage door.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos