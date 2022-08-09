Lake Panasoffkee woman seriously injured in crash on State Road 44

A Lake Panasoffkee woman was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The 64-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 6:42 a.m. heading westbound on State Road 44 east of County Road 247 near Rutland when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her truck rotated to the center median, overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The report noted the woman had been wearing her seatbelt.