84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...

Martin Leroy Craft

By Staff Report
Martin Leroy Craft
Martin Leroy Craft

Martin “Marty” Leroy Craft, Born 8-5-1938 fell asleep in Jesus 7-27-2022

Marty was born and raised in northern California. He attended Paradise High School and Paradise 7-day Adventist Church where he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen (Atkins) Craft in 1958. August 3rd, 2022 would have been their 64th anniversary celebration!

He is pre-deceased by his Father, Martin L. Craft, Mother, Ada D. Craft and Sister Shirley Craft. He is survived by Sister Myrna (& Charles) Brown and Brother Conrad (& Bonnie) Craft.

Marty and Kathy have four children; Debbie Craft, Kelly (& Raymond) Veilleux, Gary Tom Craft (deceased, 2006), Kimberly (& Donald) Bryan, and three grand-children; Daniel Craft, Jessica Bryan, Brittni (& Michael) Brown.

He loved his family; every brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, and prayed for them all.

Marty was a hard working “jack of all trades” starting in mechanics with his father at the age of 15. He also worked as a bricklayer, truck driver, construction foreman, and charter bus driver. Most of his career he owned his own business in truck and heavy equipment repair. He was always proud of the part he played in helping with the construction of the nation’s largest earth filled dam in Oroville CA and the time he spent driving bus for his favorite singing group, The Heritage Singers.

Marty enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, baseball, softball and coaching little league. He also loved “plinking”, “hooky-bobbing”, and playing his “gut-bucket” with the Rattlesnake Mountain Boys. He will always be remembered for his love of music and his beautiful singing which he offered as his worship through the years. Whether it was his rousing song services, Sabbath afternoon singing bands, directing church choirs or “The Advent Gospel Singers” and “His Witness Youth Singing Group”.

After struggling with kidney failure in 1997 Marty was given the gift of 25 additional years of life through the miracle of a kidney transplant from daughter Kelly. He spent much of this remaining time sitting at the feet of Jesus pondering the words of his Savior. One of his favorite promises was 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness”. He loved the assurance this gave that Christ does the work for us! And one of the last scripture passages he kept feeling drawn to was Mark 13 where Jesus reminds his disciples (and us) to “take heed” (or be aware and watchful) of the signs of the end of time.
The last ten years you rarely saw Marty without little Annie, the 5 lb. teacup poodle who was his constant companion and “the other love of his life”.

Marty’s family will be having a celebration of life in the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). This will be live streamed at llsda.com (click on live stream).

There will also be a graveside service in August, 2023 at the Nimshew Cemetery in Nimshew California.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Morse family should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident makes the case that the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Residents don’t have a say about windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says it’s apparent that residents don’t have a say when it comes to the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Homeowner should be allowed to keep mural on garage door

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a Villager should be allowed to keep a mural which had been painted on her garage door.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos