Homeless man lands behind bars after allegedly stealing Snickers bar

A homeless man landed behind bars after allegedly stealing a Snickers bar.

Brandon Logan Ellison, 37, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday walked into the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and helped himself to a Snickers bar as well as a Gatorade beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He started eating the Snickers bar and sipping the Gatorade as he walked out of the store. An employee asked Ellison if he was going to pay for the items. Ellison told the employee he was not paying for the items and “that he wanted to go to jail,” according to the report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ellison sitting outside the store with the empty Gatorade bottle beside him. He told the officers he wanted to go to jail.

The Snickers bar was valued at $1.79 and the Gatorade had been priced at $2.09.

Ellison was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.