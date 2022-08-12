90 F
Friday, August 12, 2022
Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital

By Meta Minton
A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.

Litov was arrested on a felony charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

