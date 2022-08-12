Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages

Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages.

The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale.

Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs.

A clay plug that was put in as a temporary fix has been holding, said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown. Grouting, a more permanent solution, is expected to begin on Aug. 29. The grout injection will begin at a depth of 85 to 90 feet.

Brown said the damage occurred when a heavy truck hauling shingles broke through the roadway.

Supervisor Mark Hayes said he wanted to put a stop to the rumor mill, which has apparently been buzzing about the sinkhole.

“It had nothing to do with sewers. It was just an anomaly in the ground,” Hayes said.

There was no estimate on the potential cost of the repair, which will be borne by CDD 4 residents.