90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...

Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages.

The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale.

Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs.

The sinkhole is located at the end of a driveway at the home in the Village of Springdalejpg
This aerial shot was taken last month when the sinkhole opened on Wesley Street in the Village of Springdale.

A clay plug that was put in as a temporary fix has been holding, said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown. Grouting, a more permanent solution, is expected to begin on Aug. 29. The grout injection will begin at a depth of 85 to 90 feet.

Brown said the damage occurred when a heavy truck hauling shingles broke through the roadway.

Supervisor Mark Hayes said he wanted to put a stop to the rumor mill, which has apparently been buzzing about the sinkhole.

“It had nothing to do with sewers. It was just an anomaly in the ground,” Hayes said.

There was no estimate on the potential cost of the repair, which will be borne by CDD 4 residents.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Villagers should not pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Villagers should not pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.  

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos