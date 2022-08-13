Edward M. Heaney passed away Aug. 4. 2022. He was born July 5th, 1935 in New York, New York and grew up in South Bronx.

As young man he worked at the Piano Factory in The Bronx.

Ed joined the Marine Corps during the Korean War and served honorably for six years with the rank of Corporal. He worked for the Water Department for the Town of Hempstead as a Supervisor for thirty years and worked part-time at Uniondale High School as a Custodial Engineer for twenty-five years and was also a Volunteer Fireman for Uniondale New York for fifteen years.

He is survived by his wife Maria Heaney, daughters Debra (Rob) and Linda (Greg), son Edward, step-son Angel (Wanda), Gabriel (Jennifer), grandchildren Zachary, Kelly, Megan, Raquel (“Rocky”), Samantha, Ashly, Isabella and great-grandchildren: Thalia, Noah, Amelia.

Visitation for Edward will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00p.m. Baldwin Brothers Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, Florida, 32159. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Florida, 32159. Burial will follow with Military Honors to be held at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.