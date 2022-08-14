84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages

By Staff Report
Carl Zalak III
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages.

Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure. Zalak will take questions from the audience after his presentation.

There are 10,000 residents of Marion County living in The Villages, which is located in Community Development District 4.

